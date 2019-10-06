FC Barcelona
|5 - 7
Real Madrid
Min.7' T1
|FC Barcelona
|MJ
|PTOS
|VAL
|8 Adam Hanga
|0
|0
|0
|22 Aleix Font
|0
|0
|0
|44 Ante Tomic
|0
|0
|0
|14 Artem Pustovyi
|0
|0
|0
|6 Chris Singleton
|2
|2
|2
|9 Jaka Blazic
|0
|0
|0
|3 Kevin Pangos
|2
|3
|3
|1 Kevin Seraphin
|0
|0
|0
|24 Kyle Kuric
|2
|0
|-1
|5 Pau Ribas
|0
|0
|0
|18 Pierre Oriola
|2
|0
|0
|10 Roland Smits
|0
|0
|0
|30 Víctor Claver Arocas
|2
|0
|0
|13 Thomas Heurtel
|0
|0
|0
|Real Madrid
|MJ
|PTOS
|VAL
|3 Anthony Randolph
|2
|0
|1
|1 Fabien Causeur
|0
|0
|0
|7 Facundo Campazzo
|2
|2
|4
|9 Felipe Reyes
|0
|0
|0
|24 Gabriel Deck
|2
|0
|0
|14 Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|0
|0
|0
|20 Jaycee Carroll
|0
|0
|0
|44 Jeffery Matthew Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|25 Klemen Prepelic
|0
|0
|0
|19 Melwin Pantzar
|0
|0
|0
|32 Ognjen Kuzmic
|0
|0
|0
|5 Rudy Fernández
|2
|3
|3
|22 Walter Samuel Tavares
|2
|2
|2
|23 Sergio Llull
|0
|0
|0
|33 Trey Thompkins
|0
|0
|0
|Puntos
|Rodolfo Fernández Farres
|Real Madrid
|3
|Kevin Pangos
|Barça Lassa
|3
|Facundo Campazzo
|Real Madrid
|2
|Chris Singleton
|Barça Lassa
|2
|Faltas cometidas
|Jaycee Don Carroll
|Real Madrid
|0
|Jeffery Matthew Taylor
|Real Madrid
|0
|Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|Real Madrid
|0
|Gabriel Deck
|Real Madrid
|0
|Rebotes ofensivos
|Jaycee Don Carroll
|Real Madrid
|0
|Jeffery Matthew Taylor
|Real Madrid
|0
|Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|Real Madrid
|0
|Gabriel Deck
|Real Madrid
|0
|Rebotes defensivos
|Anthony Randolph
|Real Madrid
|1
|Jaycee Don Carroll
|Real Madrid
|0
|Jeffery Matthew Taylor
|Real Madrid
|0
|Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|Real Madrid
|0
|Asistencias
|Facundo Campazzo
|Real Madrid
|2
|Jaycee Don Carroll
|Real Madrid
|0
|Jeffery Matthew Taylor
|Real Madrid
|0
|Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|Real Madrid
|0
1º Cuarto
2'
Bandeja de Chris Singleton [Barça Lassa]
1º Cuarto
1'
Bandeja de Walter Tavares [Real Madrid] con asistencia de Facundo Campazzo
1º Cuarto
1'
Kyle Kuric [Barça Lassa] falla la canasta. El rebote defensivo es para Anthony Randolph.
1º Cuarto
1'
Triple de Rudy Fernández [Real Madrid] con asistencia de Facundo Campazzo
1º Cuarto
0'
Triple de Kevin Pangos [Barça Lassa]
1º Cuarto
0'
Canasta de Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]
1º Cuarto
0'
Inicio del partido