Play Off ACB  Final X19/06 21:00h.

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona		5 - 7

Real Madrid

Real Madrid
Min.7' T1
1ª cuarto 5-7

1º Cuarto
2'

Bandeja de Chris Singleton [Barça Lassa]

1º Cuarto
1'

Bandeja de Walter Tavares [Real Madrid] con asistencia de Facundo Campazzo

1º Cuarto
1'

Kyle Kuric [Barça Lassa] falla la canasta. El rebote defensivo es para Anthony Randolph.

1º Cuarto
1'

Triple de Rudy Fernández [Real Madrid] con asistencia de Facundo Campazzo

1º Cuarto
0'

Triple de Kevin Pangos [Barça Lassa]

1º Cuarto
0'

Canasta de Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]

1º Cuarto
0'

Inicio del partido

Equipos

FC Barcelona Barcelona
RMC Real Madrid
Tiros de 2
2 Intentos 2
1 Canastas 2
50.00 % Aciertos 100.00
Tiros de 3
1 Intentos 1
1 Canastas 1
100.00 %Aciertos 100.00
Tiros libres
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 %Aciertos 0.00
Rebotes
0 Total 2
0 Ofensivos 0
0 Defensivos 1
Tapones
0 Realizados 0
0 Recibidos 0
0 Asistencias 2
0 Pérdidas 0
0 Recuperaciones 0
Jugadores
FC BarcelonaMJPTOSVAL
8 Adam Hanga000
22 Aleix Font000
44 Ante Tomic000
14 Artem Pustovyi000
6 Chris Singleton222
9 Jaka Blazic000
3 Kevin Pangos233
1 Kevin Seraphin000
24 Kyle Kuric20-1
5 Pau Ribas000
18 Pierre Oriola200
10 Roland Smits000
30 Víctor Claver Arocas200
13 Thomas Heurtel000
Real MadridMJPTOSVAL
3 Anthony Randolph201
1 Fabien Causeur000
7 Facundo Campazzo224
9 Felipe Reyes000
24 Gabriel Deck200
14 Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre000
20 Jaycee Carroll000
44 Jeffery Matthew Taylor000
25 Klemen Prepelic000
19 Melwin Pantzar000
32 Ognjen Kuzmic000
5 Rudy Fernández233
22 Walter Samuel Tavares222
23 Sergio Llull000
33 Trey Thompkins000
Los mejores
Puntos
Rodolfo Fernández FarresReal Madrid3
Kevin PangosBarça Lassa3
Facundo CampazzoReal Madrid2
Chris SingletonBarça Lassa2
Faltas cometidas
Jaycee Don CarrollReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Gustavo Alfonso Ayón AguirreReal Madrid0
Gabriel DeckReal Madrid0
Rebotes ofensivos
Jaycee Don CarrollReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Gustavo Alfonso Ayón AguirreReal Madrid0
Gabriel DeckReal Madrid0
Rebotes defensivos
Anthony RandolphReal Madrid1
Jaycee Don CarrollReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Gustavo Alfonso Ayón AguirreReal Madrid0
Asistencias
Facundo CampazzoReal Madrid2
Jaycee Don CarrollReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Gustavo Alfonso Ayón AguirreReal Madrid0
