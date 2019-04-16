Euroliga  Cuartos de final V26/04 20:30h.

Kirolbet Baskonia

Kirolbet Baskonia		 -

CSKA Moscú

CSKA Moscú
20:30 h.

El evento aún no ha comenzado.

Equipos

Kirolbet Baskonia Baskonia
CSKA Moscú CSKA Moscú
Tiros de 2
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 % Aciertos 0.00
Tiros de 3
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 %Aciertos 0.00
Tiros libres
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 %Aciertos 0.00
Rebotes
0 Total 0
0 Ofensivos 0
0 Defensivos 0
Tapones
0 Realizados 0
0 Recibidos 0
0 Asistencias 0
0 Pérdidas 0
0 Recuperaciones 0
Jugadores
Kirolbet BaskoniaMJPTOSVAL
32 D. Hilliard000
12 Ilimane Diop000
15 Jayson Granger000
7 Johannes Voigtmann000
3 Luca Vildoza000
9 Marcelinho Huertas000
11 Matthew Janning000
29 Patricio Garino Gullota000
31 Shavon Shields000
8 Tadas Sedekerskis000
23 Tornike Shengelia000
17 Vincent Poirier000
CSKA MoscúMJPTOSVAL
20 Andrey Vorontsevich000
22 Cory Higgins000
42 Kyle Hines000
30 Mikhail Kulagin000
1 Nando de Colo000
41 Nikita Kurbanov000
44 Othello Hunter000
12 Pavel Korobkov000
11 Semen Antonov000
13 Sergio Rodríguez000
21 Will Clyburn000
Los mejores
Puntos
Nando de ColoFrancia0
Mikhail KulaginRusia0
Kyle HinesCSKA Moscú0
Cory HigginsCSKA Moscú0
Faltas cometidas
Nando de ColoFrancia0
Mikhail KulaginRusia0
Kyle HinesCSKA Moscú0
Cory HigginsCSKA Moscú0
Rebotes ofensivos
Nando de ColoFrancia0
Mikhail KulaginRusia0
Kyle HinesCSKA Moscú0
Cory HigginsCSKA Moscú0
Rebotes defensivos
Nando de ColoFrancia0
Mikhail KulaginRusia0
Kyle HinesCSKA Moscú0
Cory HigginsCSKA Moscú0
Asistencias
Nando de ColoFrancia0
Mikhail KulaginRusia0
Kyle HinesCSKA Moscú0
Cory HigginsCSKA Moscú0
