Horarios conciertos sábado 4 de mayo Warm Up 2019

20.30 horas. Teenage Fanclub
22.40 horas. Noell Gallagher's High Flying Birds.
01.00 horas. Vetusta Morla.
03.45 horas. Tiga.
18.10 horas. Alondra Bentley.
19.25 horas. La M.O.D.A.
21.35 horas. Novedades Carminha.
23.55 horas. La Casa Azul.
02.35 horas. Miss Caffeina.
05.00 horas. Flash Show.
18.15 horas. Los Increíbles Ful.
19.45 horas. Tin Robots.
21.15 horas. Crudo Pimiento.
22.45 horas. Cariño.
00.15 horas. The Molochs.
01.45 horas. A Giant Dog.
03.15 horas. Axolotes Mexicanos.
04.35 horas. PUTOCHINOMARICÓN.
21.30 horas. Urbanoteque
23.00 horas. Sau Poler.
00.30 horas. San Proper.
02.00 horas. Tama Sumo.
03.30 horas. Alienata.
04.45 horas. Ladrillovitz.
18.00 horas. The Hijole.
19.30 horas. Julio Ródenas.
21.00 horas. Baiuca.
22.00 horas. Terri.
23.45 horas. Catnapp.
00.30 horas. Carrie Palmer.
02.00 horas. Pablo Radiola.
03.30 horas. Brummel.
04.45 horas. Supernoveau.