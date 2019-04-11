Horarios conciertos sábado 4 de mayo Warm Up 2019

Miles de personas disfrutan de un concierto del Warm Up 2018. / Nacho García / AGM

Aquí puedes consultar la hora a la que cada artista o grupo actúa en la segunda y última jornada del festival

Sábado 4 de mayo:

Sábado 4 de mayo:

Escenario Estrella Levante:

20.30 horas. Teenage Fanclub

22.40 horas. Noell Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

01.00 horas. Vetusta Morla.

03.45 horas. Tiga.

Escenario Warm:

18.10 horas. Alondra Bentley.

19.25 horas. La M.O.D.A.

21.35 horas. Novedades Carminha.

23.55 horas. La Casa Azul.

02.35 horas. Miss Caffeina.

05.00 horas. Flash Show.

Escenario Up:

18.15 horas. Los Increíbles Ful.

19.45 horas. Tin Robots.

21.15 horas. Crudo Pimiento.

22.45 horas. Cariño.

00.15 horas. The Molochs.

01.45 horas. A Giant Dog.

03.15 horas. Axolotes Mexicanos.

04.35 horas. PUTOCHINOMARICÓN.

ESC_:

21.30 horas. Urbanoteque

23.00 horas. Sau Poler.

00.30 horas. San Proper.

02.00 horas. Tama Sumo.

03.30 horas. Alienata.

04.45 horas. Ladrillovitz.

Warm Up Dancefloor:

18.00 horas. The Hijole.

19.30 horas. Julio Ródenas.

21.00 horas. Baiuca.

22.00 horas. Terri.

23.45 horas. Catnapp.

00.30 horas. Carrie Palmer.

02.00 horas. Pablo Radiola.

03.30 horas. Brummel.

04.45 horas. Supernoveau.

