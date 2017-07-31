La dramática historia de una madre que pasó 15 minutos intentando despertar a su hija

Jennifer Abma ha emocionado a los usuarios de las redes sociales con el terrible relato de la dramática experiencia que vivió hace unas semanas con su hija pequeña, Anastasia, de tres años.
Al parecer, la menor se encontraba en casa y subió a su habitación a dormir la siesta. Sin embargo, el desenlace no lo esperaba nadie, y es que la niña sufrió un terrible golpe de calor pese a no haber salido de casa en todo el día, “La encontré empapada, con sudor y la cara roja e hirviendo”, relataba la progenitora.
Tras comprobar el estado de la pequeña, Jennifer intentó despertarla durante 15 minutos a la par que llamó a los servicios de emergencia. Pese a su insistencia, la niña no despertaba lo que la sumió en un profundo estado de desesperación, “No hay nada más aterrador que no poder despertar a tu hija”, contaba Abma a Independent.
Afortunadamente, el equipo médico llegó rápido y diagnosticaron que la pequeña había sufrido una bajada de azúcar y una insolación, pero indicaron que se recuperaría pronto.
Ahora la madre de la niña ha querido compartir la historia a través de sus redes sociales para demostrar y advertir a otros padres de que un niño no necesita estar al sol para sufrir un golpe de calor, “No tenía ni idea del calor que hacía en su dormitorio", contó en su cuenta de Instagram.
THIS was my evening, this was the scariest moment I've had to imagine, THIS is severe heatstroke. There is nothing scarier than not being able to wake your baby up. THIS is clear proof a child doesn't need to be in the sun to get heat stroke. It took us 20 minutes to wake her up, when ambulance came, they came with investigators because they didn't know what to expect as did I. This was proof how fast things change. Anastasia put herself for a nap, I had no idea how hot her bedroom was until I went to wake her up soaked in sweat, red face, boiling and unable to wake her for 15 minutes, ambulance arrived faster then I could have ever imagined and took her sugars which were 1.2 and should be above 4, they administered sucrose and in minutes she started crying clearly scared. No it is not my fault this happened to her but it is hard not to blame yourself, this is a lesson learnt & hopefully other parents can take something from this & make sure you are checking the rooms in your house because thy can be as dangerous as a hot car. Still I'm shook and I can't imagine what would have happened if I didn't go check on her. We definitely had god on our side yesterday and I am thankful for emergency services and Jay who came as fast as possible to keep me together. ❤️💕🔥 #iloveyou #summertime #heatstroke #reality