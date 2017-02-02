Frank Lampard anuncia su retirada

Fútbol
Frank Lampard cuelga las botas. Después de 21 años como futbolista profesional, el centrocampista inglés ha decidido poner fin a su carrera a los 38 años. Así lo ha anunciado en su perfil oficial de Instagram: "Tras 21 años increíbles, he decidido que es el momento adecuado para terminar mi carrera. A los 38 siento que es el momento de comenzar el próximo capítulo en mi vida. Estoy inmensamente orgulloso de los trofeos que he ganado, de representar a mi país más de 100 veces y de anotar más de 300 goles de carrera".
Lampard ha desarrollado su carrera en el West Ham, Swansea, Chelsea, Manchester City y New York City, aunque el centrocampista siempre tendrá marcada su etapa en el equipo de Stamford Bridge, donde jugó durante 13 temporadas en las que logró 1 Champions League y 3 Premier League. Además, en su palmarés también tiene cuatro FA Cup, tres Copas de Inglaterra, dos Comunity Shield y una Europa League. En estas temporadas logró disputar 1019 partidos y anotar 302 goles. Además, Lampard disputó 106 partidos con la camiseta de Inglaterra, siendo el séptimo en la clasificación histórica con Sir Bobby Charlton.
After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals. I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much. Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me. I would like to thank the amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I’d also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and NYCFC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs’ fans. Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I'm eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn't have done it without them. Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.
El futbolista ha recordado en su carta de despedida a todos los clubes en los que ha militado. "Quiero rendir homenaje a los clubes que he representado. En primer lugar, West Ham United, que me dio mi debut en 1996. Gracias a la gente que creyó en mí a esa edad. Más recientemente Manchester City y NYCFC. Disfruté mucho de mis últimos años jugando en estos dos clubes y realmente agradezco el apoyo que recibí de City Football Group y los fans de ambos clubes".
Además, ha querido tener un recuerdo especial para el Chelsea y sus aficionados, con los que compartió 13 temporadas: "La mayor parte de mi corazón pertenece al Chelsea, un club que me ha dado tantos recuerdos. Nunca olvidaré la oportunidad que me dieron y el éxito que logramos lograr juntos".
En los últimos días se habló de su posible retorno a la Premier League, pero con el cierre del mercado invernal, el centrocampista ha decidido colgar las botas como jugador. Pero su intención es seguir vinculado al fútbol desde los banquillos, ya que va a comenzar el curso de entrenador en la Federación Inglesa.
