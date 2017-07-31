La envidiable figura de Emily Skye en su 19ª semana de embarazo

Emily Skye es lo que se conoce como una gurú del fitness y es embajadora de la marca Reebok en todo el mundo. Por ello huelga decir que su vida gira en torno al deporte...o giraba, porque ahora, estando embarazada, cualquiera pensaría que ha desplazado sus obligaciones para adaptarse a lo que está por venir. Sin embargo, Emily ha decidido precisamente lo contrario: mostrar a mujeres de todo el mundo que durante el embarazo puede seguir comiendo sano y realizando ejercicio físico con moderación y que cada vez que acuda al médico le vuelva a insistir en que la vida que crece en su barriga está perfectamente.
Y es que la última foto de Emily se ha vuelto viral porque en ella anuncia su 19ª semana de embarazo luciendo una figura bastante envidiable para cualquiera. «No estoy embarazada y luzco mucho peor que tú» es una de las bromas más repetidas en su sección de comentarios. Claro que Skye fue nombrada recientemente por la revista Forbes como la 3ª celebridad del mundo del fitness más importante en todo el mundo, por lo cual comparar cualquier cuerpo con el suyo no es una idea saludable desde el punto de vista psicológico.
I'm 20 weeks tomorrow! 😃😍🤰🏼 . Baby is kicking and flipping a LOT now - all through the day and night! It's the best feeling ever, it makes me so happy! 😃 Although almost every time I get @recdedmond to feel she/he stops! 🙈 He's felt the kicks a couple of times though and says with a huge grin "that's my little (boy/girl) in there" - It makes me fall even more inlove with him. 💗🙌🏼 How will I be when I see him holding the baby!😍 . I'm in London this week doing something exciting with my friends at @Lucozadesport Who lives here? Any healthy cafes I should try? I think about food more than ever now and I'm ALWAYS hungry haha! 😝😋🤤 . . #MadeToMove .
Ella es consciente de este último punto e insta a sus seguidoras a «competir sólo contra sí mismas» y a no compararse con ella. Además recientemente compartió una foto en la que intentaba rebatir algunas críticas, ya que algunos usuarios le señalaron que «su nivel de grasa tan bajo no era saludable para estar embarazada»:
This post is NOT about comparison nor is it a competition. It’s also not an “I have it worse than you” post and it’s definitely not me complaining at all. The point of this post is simply to remind you that we’re all human and imperfect, we’re all different and on our own unique journeys and we all have different experiences. I have been exercising for 8 years and I have maintained a lean physique over that period of time. Since becoming pregnant I have gained some fat and cellulite and I’ve lost a fair bit of muscle - which I'm completely fine with. 😃 . Now you might be looking at this thinking “Pffft that’s nothing” or “you think THAT is cellulite 🙄?!” - Again this is not about comparison nor is it a competition. I just wanted to highlight the fact that nobody is perfect, we are all different and all of our pregnancy journeys are going to be different too. Some women don’t gain any fat, cellulite or stretch marks, while others gain a lot - one isn't more "normal" than the other. I have seen many beautiful pregnant women who are still extremely lean and they look absolutely amazing but just keep in mind that it’s unrealistic and unhealthy to compare yourself to anyone else. ☺️ My life many years ago was once all about how I looked, how lean I was and how much muscle I had. Nowadays these things aren’t even close to being my priority. My health (mental and physical) is most important to me and it’s always about how I FEEL. Sure I like to look good, but not if I have to sacrifice my health for it - especially my mental health. My priority right now is the health of my baby - nothing else comes close in importance. ☺️ . I feel so incredibly blessed and grateful for my precious growing baby that all of the “downsides” of pregnancy are insignificant. 🤰🏼👶🏼 . Instead of criticising ourselves and each other, let’s celebrate our individualities, embrace what could be seen as “flaws” and support and uplift each other. Most of all let’s love all that we are and stop focussing on what we don’t like or don’t have. Just because you’re not where you want to be ultimately doesn’t mean you can’t love yourself just the way you are now. . 💗 Sending you all love. 😘 .