La foto que busca concienciar sobre la poca importancia de las tallas

Lowri Byrne ha conseguido entrar en la breve historia de los virales en Internet gracias a esta foto que subió a Instagram con intención de concienciar a la gente sobre la poca importancia que deben prestar a las tallas. Y es que deprimirse por no entrar en una 38 de pantalón no tiene demasiado sentido, sobre todo porque si cruzamos la calle y entramos en la tienda de enfrente, igual la 40 se nos cae hasta los tobillos. Y esto mismo es lo que le ocurrió a ella, pero ni siquiera tuvo que cambiar de tienda.
Lowri estaba en H&M cuando decidió probarse dos vaqueros que le habían gustado de la talla 10 (que equivale a una 38) y descubrió, para su sorpresa, que unos no le entraban y los otros le estaban demasiado grandes. Por ello, cuenta, se decidió a escribir este post viral en Instagram, acompañado de un montaje en el que se ve cómo le quedaron los dos pantalones:
LOL sizing is SUCH bullshit 😂😂 these are both a size 10 short from express in their low rise leggings. Literally the same store, cut, size, etc. The one was a hair too big & the other didn't even go over my thighs 😂😂 like WHAAAT?! My reason for sharing is...If you ever find yourself in a fitting room ready to bust into tears when something doesn't fit (we've all been there, myself included...millions of times...ask my mom) REMEMBER THIS PIC! There are times I'm a small, times I cant even muscle into a large, times a 10 falls off my hips & times, like this, it doesn't even get past my thighs. Sizing is silly...no one will know if you had to bump up or down because of the cut, style, or likely completely wrong sizing on the store's part. You mean so much more than fitting into the smallest size you can. Our value should never come from a number...on the scale or in our clothes. 😘✌🏼