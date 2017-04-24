De anoréxica a campeona de culturismo

"Ir al gimnasio me ha dado un motivo para levantarme por las mañanas. Es mi terapia, un tubo de escape y una sensación liberadora para ver mi cuerpo de manera positiva y saludable" explica Nicola King, de 24 años, una británica que ha padecido anorexia desde los 16 años y ahora se ha convertido en la ganadora de fisioculturismo tras superar la enfermedad.
This weekend has been another complete blur of emotions and pain I'm sat here looking at my trophy feeling so grateful for those who support me and have helped me to be where I am today ... Yesterday was another realisation of how much I need to work on myself. the past week I've been knocked back by a lot including the accident. I've not been able to train properly and people's doubts rubbed off on me, I've not been myself. I woke up the morning of show day really convinced I wasn't good enough , I was in pain and felt I hadn't been able to give it my all. My mind really tore me down and if it wasn't for the girls I wouldn't have gone. During my bikini category between the solo walk and then group quarter turns I had a panic attack backstage, I knew it was coming, I get so frustrated with myself and want so much to be able to love myself for who I am but I know it takes time I was back on stage 5 minutes after the attack , Looking at the videos etc you would never be able to tell I even had any worries , so I cannot stress enough the importance of never judging a book by its cover . You can never know someone's story from the outside view I have a lack of photos of myself from the show ,at the time I didn't want to look .. but I got up there, embraced it and I brought home first place, a huge amount of goodies from nrg and a photo shoot . Most importantly though I came away with another lift , a fight in me and so much determination to work 110% on the package I can bring to the stage next time . Your mind can only be a voice to you, it's whether you listen to it and allow it to decide . Last night my post comp meal was chicken and sweet potato and I'm on prep again from today, some people knock that but it's who I am and how I cope for the time being ! For me, it's about following your heart and putting in the work to get to where you want to be I feel beyond overwhelmed to the people that have shared and been inspired by my story and life is about raising each other ! Now it's time to focus on bikini category more and get my confidence and ass into gear I have my moments of doubt and weakness .. but ain't no stopping me nowwww
Una publicación compartida de Nicola (@nicola96521)
Este ejercicio la ha salvado la vida y ha decidido contar su lucha diaria en un libro en el que narra su experiencia e intenta ayudar a otras chicas que se encuentran en la situación por la que ella pasó. "Todavía lucho a diario porque aunque he vencido a la enfermedad, nunca desaparece por completo", declaró durante una entrevista.
A fecha de hoy Nicola es la ganadora dentro de la categoría de «Mejor transformación del cuerpo», en el campeonato británico de élite «Pure». Nadie diría que hace tan solo un par de años, esta misma joven fue ingresada en cuidados intensivos y los médicos les advirtieron a sus padres que podrían perder a su hija porque sus órganos vitales se estaban cerrando.
Con tan solo 16 años comenzó a contar calorías y terminó enferma, no comía durante semanas, e incluso, se negaba a beber agua. «Ha sido un camino muy largo desde entonces, pero por primera vez me siento orgullosa de mí misma», indicó la joven, quien todavía lucha a diario.
Con 18 años, su masa corporal era la de un niño de 8 años, pero gracias a que estuvo sedada más de tres semanas, alimentada a través de un tubo, sobrevivió y fue dada de alta seis meses después, en junio de 2012. Justo en ese momento, se dio cuenta de que tenía que cambiar, si quería vivir. Así que comenzó a involucrarse en la práctica del culturismo, a finales del 2015 y a día de hoy es la ganadora demostrando que las barreras se pueden superar.
