Una famosa modelo muestra su celulítis para acabar con los prejuicios

«Hago ejercicio a diario; corro, hago sentadillas...y aún así, sigo teniendo celulitis» escribe Charli Howard en su publicación de Instagram, animando a su seguidoras a aceptar lo inevitable tal y como se presenta en el mundo real, lejos de los filtros, maquillaje, focos y retoque de las portadas de las revistas de moda. «No me malinterpretéis», añade en la publicación, «no es que sea mi parte favorita de mi cuerpo, pero ahora sé que no me hace más fea».
«Ya en el colegio, envidiaba a mis compañeras de clase que no tenían un gramo de celulitis. Cada vez que abría las revistas, las modelos y las celebrities tampoco tenían. Por todo ello, sentía que mi celulitis era algo de lo que me tenía que avergonzar. No fue hasta que me hice mayor y vi el cuerpo de otras mujeres cuando entendí lo normal y natural que es. No es algo de lo que nos tengamos que avergonzar», escribe en la red social para culminar con un alto y claro: «¡Que les jodan!»
They say do something each day that scares you, so re-posting this is mine for the day. Despite the fact I speed walk everywhere, squat, run and occasionally do @pure_barre, I'm still left with cellulite. I went to an all-girls' boarding school and really used to envy the girls in my class who seemingly had none, and whose bodies looked, to me, nothing less than perfect. Whenever I opened magazines, the models and celebrities I saw didn't have cellulite either - and if they did, they were shamed in the tabloids because of it, or knocked off their perch by nasty journalists who probably have it themselves. (Note: fuck you.) As a result, I felt like my cellulite was shameful, or an oddity. It wasn't until I got older and saw other women's bodies that I realised HOW BLOODY NATURAL IT IS. It's nothing to be ashamed of. Your boyfriend isn't gonna care if you have it, and if he does, dump him for his mate. Just kidding (or am I?). Don't get me wrong - my cellulite isn't my favourite part of my body, nor is it something I shout from the rooftops about. But I know it doesn't make me any less ugly, or is something I need to feel embarrassed about. So don't let it make you feel that way, either! In the words of my old pal Kendrick Lamar, "Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks" #iamallwoman @allwomanproject @heatherhazzan
Una publicación compartida de Charli Howard (@charlihoward) el
La conocida modelo ya acaparó muchos comentarios por sus reivindicación en 2015, cuando contó a través de su cuenta de Facebook que su agencia le había pedido que adelgazase un poco más. «Mido 1'72 y llevo una talla 34, ¿qué es 'adelgazar más'? No me puedo cortar los huesos» denunciaba irritada. Decidió así dar un giro total y cambió de agencia, reivindica la belleza natural sin búsquedas imposibles y trata de concienciar al resto de mujeres sobre el errado canon que les imponen desde «fotografías totalmente irreales», aprovechando para sacar los colores a la industria siempre que puede.
Desde entonces su cambio físico lejos de los cánones que le imponían hacia una forma más proporcionada y saludable para con su constitución natural y genética es notable:
Let me tell you a little tale regarding the selfies pictured here. In the words of Nicki Minaj, I was "feelin' myself" in the photo on the right, despite being in Texas and having eaten more food than is humanly necessary. But hey, it was a holiday, and I was enjoying myself. Life isn't about restricting. It's taken me a longggg time, but I like how my shape is developing. I like how womanly I'm starting to look. I like how my boobs and thighs are getting bigger, which I never thought I'd say. I don't want to look like that miserable girl on the left, whose gums were always bleeding, hair was falling out, periods didn't come etc. ️ So anyway, I posted that "feelin' myself" photo & carried on with my day. A couple of days later, I was sent an article that had been written about me with that selfie included. The article itself was very nice, as is the girl who wrote it (she frequently writes about body positivity)... but then I made the mistake of viewing the comments. In a nutshell, I was described as "fat", "ugly", "arrogant" and "not model material". One person said I should go and work in porn because that's all I was good for. I just began sobbing at Austin Airport, which was a bit embarrassing, but it was a reflection of how I felt inside. MORTIFIED. Ashamed. FAT. Suddenly, all the old thoughts & feelings I felt in the left photo came rushing back, like how I should stop eating for the rest of the day, or start over exercising to compensate. But then a random lady came over to me and gave me a hug out of the blue. Like those dickheads on the internet, she was a total stranger, but she decided to show me kindness, despite not knowing me or why I was crying. ️ I suddenly realised that my worth wasn't representative of some mean trolls on the internet. It's taken my years, but I LIKE MY BODY & MY SHAPE. I'm finally healthy My body isn't validated by anyone else's views of me. And neither is yours! Be kind to other girls online. You never know how your words may affect someone. #bodypositive #curves #iamallwoman
Una publicación compartida de Charli Howard (@charlihoward) el
Una publicación compartida de Charli Howard (@charlihoward) el