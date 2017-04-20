Una famosa modelo muestra su celulítis para acabar con los prejuicios

«Hago ejercicio a diario; corro, hago sentadillas...y aún así, sigo teniendo celulitis» escribe Charli Howard en su publicación de Instagram, animando a su seguidoras a aceptar lo inevitable tal y como se presenta en el mundo real, lejos de los filtros, maquillaje, focos y retoque de las portadas de las revistas de moda. «No me malinterpretéis», añade en la publicación, «no es que sea mi parte favorita de mi cuerpo, pero ahora sé que no me hace más fea».

«Ya en el colegio, envidiaba a mis compañeras de clase que no tenían un gramo de celulitis. Cada vez que abría las revistas, las modelos y las celebrities tampoco tenían. Por todo ello, sentía que mi celulitis era algo de lo que me tenía que avergonzar. No fue hasta que me hice mayor y vi el cuerpo de otras mujeres cuando entendí lo normal y natural que es. No es algo de lo que nos tengamos que avergonzar», escribe en la red social para culminar con un alto y claro: «¡Que les jodan!»

La conocida modelo ya acaparó muchos comentarios por sus reivindicación en 2015, cuando contó a través de su cuenta de Facebook que su agencia le había pedido que adelgazase un poco más. «Mido 1'72 y llevo una talla 34, ¿qué es 'adelgazar más'? No me puedo cortar los huesos» denunciaba irritada. Decidió así dar un giro total y cambió de agencia, reivindica la belleza natural sin búsquedas imposibles y trata de concienciar al resto de mujeres sobre el errado canon que les imponen desde «fotografías totalmente irreales», aprovechando para sacar los colores a la industria siempre que puede.

Desde entonces su cambio físico lejos de los cánones que le imponían hacia una forma más proporcionada y saludable para con su constitución natural y genética es notable: