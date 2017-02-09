La Verdad

Gente y estilo

Una bloguera se maquilla con preservativos

Laila Tahri
Laila Tahri / Instagram

  • Laila Tahri ha encontrado un uso alternativo a los condones y ha dejado boquiabiertos a sus seguidores

  • R.GONZÁLEZ

Decir que un preservativo puede ser reutilizable suena muy disparatado. Sin embargo, hay quien sabe sacarle partido y no solo lo utiliza para las relaciones sexuales. Laila Tahri, una bloguera holandesa descubrió que los condones podrían servir para aplicar la base del maquillaje.

En uno de sus últimos vídeos se puede ver como la joven abre uno, limpia el lubricante e introduce una esponja. Tras realizar estos pasos aplica el producto cosmético y comienza a maquillarse.

Esta curiosa idea no ha dejado indiferente a sus seguidores y en menos de tres días su vídeo ha superado las 70.000 reproducciones.

