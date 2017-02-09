Una bloguera se maquilla con preservativos

Cartagena
Jumilla
Molina de SeguraDescuento: Dani Mateo Desencadenado (3 mar.) Teatro Villa de Molina
Cartagena
Decir que un preservativo puede ser reutilizable suena muy disparatado. Sin embargo, hay quien sabe sacarle partido y no solo lo utiliza para las relaciones sexuales. Laila Tahri, una bloguera holandesa descubrió que los condones podrían servir para aplicar la base del maquillaje.
En uno de sus últimos vídeos se puede ver como la joven abre uno, limpia el lubricante e introduce una esponja. Tras realizar estos pasos aplica el producto cosmético y comienza a maquillarse.
Esta curiosa idea no ha dejado indiferente a sus seguidores y en menos de tres días su vídeo ha superado las 70.000 reproducciones.
APPLYING MAKEUP WITH A CONDOM?! The video is now on my youtube channel. Link in my bio. _ If you watch my youtube video. You know that i washed the condom first. And i know i applied a wrong foundation shade. I fixed it later with the concealer. I was to lazy to take it off. _ I came up with this idea because of that i love using a sponge. But it absorbs so much product. With using the condom around it HAHA it doesnt absorb any product and it applies super smooth! ________ @anastasiabeverlyhills brow pro palette (used Ebony) & modern renaissance @labelle_uk @amadea_dashurie matte liquid lipsticks Vamp Addict & Pink Latte & Nude Souffle (used on lips and eyes) @yourlashesofficial lashes Nasira @girlactik matte bronzer cabo @gorgeouscosmeticsofficial conceal it light natural @motivescosmetics shimmer powder Bombshell @zwitsalofficial baby powder @contourcosmetics all day spray @lorealmakeup infallible 24h foundation ___ Brushes @anastasiabeverlyhills 7B, A25, A3, A28, A23 @sigmabeauty F25, F66 @motivescosmetics powder @realtechniques sponge ____ @wakeupandmakeup @hudabeauty @eyelive4beauty @shimycatsmua @maryhadalittleglam @allmodernmakeup @slaysolutely @makeupforbarbies @thebeautybombb @nikkietutorials
Un vídeo publicado por LAILA • TAHRI (@lailatahri) el
Temas
Noticias relacionadas