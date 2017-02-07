La Verdad

Los camellos no son las figuras negras: la imagen viral que circula por WhatsApp

  • Una ilusión óptica reta al ojo humano. La fotografía fue tomada en 2004 por George Steinmetz

  • C. García

Quizás le haya llegado por WhatsApp ahora, pero esta imagen se hizo famosa en el año 2005, cuando la revista National Geographic la eligió como una de las mejores del año. Fue tomada en 2004 por George Steinmetz, un fotógrafo norteamericano aficionado a captar instantáneas aéreas muy curiosas.

El reto de esta fotografía, tomada en pleno desierto con un grupo de camellos paseando durante un atardecer (o amanecer), es encontrar a los camellos, que no son las figuras negras, sino las blancas. Si se hace zoom en la imagen se aprencia más fácilmente el efecto óptico que se produce.

El fotógrafo se aficionó a volar en un paramotor para sacar fotos desde puntos de vista diferentes. Según reconoció en la CNN, su idea era «mostrar a la gente cosas que antes no ha visto de verdad». Muchos de sus trabajos están hechos en desiertos de Arabia Saudí. La revista National Geographic ha realizado varios trabajos documentales con él. También en su cuenta de Instagram se pueden ver sus fotografías aéreas y algunas terrestres.

