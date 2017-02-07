Los camellos no son las figuras negras: la imagen viral que circula por WhatsApp

Molina de SeguraDescuento: Dani Mateo Desencadenado (3 mar.) Teatro Villa de Molina
Quizás le haya llegado por WhatsApp ahora, pero esta imagen se hizo famosa en el año 2005, cuando la revista National Geographic la eligió como una de las mejores del año. Fue tomada en 2004 por George Steinmetz, un fotógrafo norteamericano aficionado a captar instantáneas aéreas muy curiosas.
El reto de esta fotografía, tomada en pleno desierto con un grupo de camellos paseando durante un atardecer (o amanecer), es encontrar a los camellos, que no son las figuras negras, sino las blancas. Si se hace zoom en la imagen se aprencia más fácilmente el efecto óptico que se produce.
El fotógrafo se aficionó a volar en un paramotor para sacar fotos desde puntos de vista diferentes. Según reconoció en la CNN, su idea era «mostrar a la gente cosas que antes no ha visto de verdad». Muchos de sus trabajos están hechos en desiertos de Arabia Saudí. La revista National Geographic ha realizado varios trabajos documentales con él. También en su cuenta de Instagram se pueden ver sus fotografías aéreas y algunas terrestres.
Photograph by George Steinmetz @geosteinmetz Spiderman starts his crawl down Central Park West for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. For the holidays, share the splendour of the great American metropolis. Author-autographed copies of the award-winning book New York Air are available for only $50. To purchase follow the link in the Instagram bio above
Una foto publicada por George Steinmetz (@geosteinmetz) el
Photograph by George Steinmetz @geosteinmetz Aerial view of salmon farm near Ålesund, Norway with 200,000 atlantic salmon in each of eight pens. The fish are fed from the barge seen at lower left via pneumatic tubes that spray pellets of fish meal, fish oil, and soy beans into the water. No antibiotics are used, but some colorants are added to the food to give their flesh the orange color typical of wild salmon. The fish average 18 months in the pens and gain approximately 1 kg of body weight for every 1 kg of food. The fjord is approx 70m deep below the pens, allowing the fish excrement to become widely distributed with the tidal action. To see more of our food supply go to @feedtheplanet
Una foto publicada por George Steinmetz (@geosteinmetz) el
