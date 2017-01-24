Los doctores más sexys de Instagram

Cartagena
Cartagena
Gontar, Yeste
Cartagena
Alicante
En estas fechas del año lo más habitual es ir al médico ya que el frío provoca múltiples resfriados y gripes. Eso sí, no hay mal que por bien no venga. Ya que si vamos al hospital y nos atiende alguno de estos doctores, las dolencias se irán rápidamente, aunque también puede aumentar la fiebre.
Hacemos un breve recopilatorio de los médicos más sexys de Instagram, que ya acumulan más de dos millones de seguidores.
Happy holidays to all of my amazing followers! This year has been nothing but extraordinary and I hope those that have followed along, have enjoyed this crazy/unique journey of mine. I thank you for all of the endless support and wish you and your families the healthiest and happiest of holidays! #healthy #happy
Una foto publicada por Dr. Mike (@doctor.mike) el
Happy Birthday to me...24 years! #happybirthday #leo #thelion #happybirthdaytome #birthday
Una foto publicada por CHRISTIAN G. (@christiancgt9) el
Una foto publicada por SnapChat: dr.raef (@dr.raef) el
La sfattezza del venerdì. Per fortuna se magna... Ah no, oggi niente carbo!
Una foto publicada por Alessandro Urbano, D.D.S (@dr.alexandros) el
Una foto publicada por Alessandro Luciani (@alessandro.luciani) el
Today we operated on a patient who was suffering from an acoustic neuroma. The tumor resection is highly complicated and the chances that the patient will lose his sense of hearing due to procedure are 50%. #operation #surgery #surgeon #cancer #tumor #resection #medicine #scrubs #medschool #otolaryngology
Una foto publicada por Dom Asclepius (@dom_asclepius) el
Deseando que lleguen las 3! #mondaymood #monday #doctor
Una foto publicada por Guillermo Redondo (@guillemellon) el
Guess what I'm having for dinner tonight #pizza #love #dinner #workout #fitness #gains #carbs
Una foto publicada por Dom Asclepius (@dom_asclepius) el
Una foto publicada por Carlos Fernando (@carfegope) el
Back to work Monday great week @danielwellington #motivation #work #doctor . . Use my code doctor.lacroix and get 15% off your own #danielwellington watch
Una foto publicada por Dr. Lacroix (@doctor.lacroix) el