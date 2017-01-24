La Verdad

Los doctores más sexys de Instagram

  • El Dr. Mike ya acumula más de dos millones de seguidores en su red social por su fastuosa belleza

En estas fechas del año lo más habitual es ir al médico ya que el frío provoca múltiples resfriados y gripes. Eso sí, no hay mal que por bien no venga. Ya que si vamos al hospital y nos atiende alguno de estos doctores, las dolencias se irán rápidamente, aunque también puede aumentar la fiebre.

Hacemos un breve recopilatorio de los médicos más sexys de Instagram, que ya acumulan más de dos millones de seguidores.

Happy Birthday to me...24 years! #happybirthday #leo #thelion #happybirthdaytome #birthday

Una foto publicada por CHRISTIAN G. (@christiancgt9) el

The weekend starts now!!

Una foto publicada por SnapChat: dr.raef (@dr.raef) el

La sfattezza del venerdì. Per fortuna se magna... Ah no, oggi niente carbo!

Una foto publicada por Alessandro Urbano, D.D.S (@dr.alexandros) el

My daily costume

Una foto publicada por Alessandro Luciani (@alessandro.luciani) el

Deseando que lleguen las 3! #mondaymood #monday #doctor

Una foto publicada por Guillermo Redondo (@guillemellon) el

Guess what I'm having for dinner tonight #pizza #love #dinner #workout #fitness #gains #carbs

Una foto publicada por Dom Asclepius (@dom_asclepius) el

Lunes festivo!

Una foto publicada por Carlos Fernando (@carfegope) el

